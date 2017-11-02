Hospitals save £519k thanks to volunteers

Patients and staff from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS FoundationTrust (UHMBT) have felt the benefit of dedicated volunteers.

Had the trust paid staff to do what volunteers do in their own time, it would have cost £519,000 in the 2016/17 financial year.

In 2014 UHMBT made a commitment to support and encourage voluntary activity,which not only enhances the care offered to patients but also supports staff across the Trust’s hospitals, improving the lives of those within the local community.

Currently, the Trust has 450 volunteers working in more than 30 different areas in roles such as: meet and greet reception information desk, patient support, gardening, hospital radio and chaplaincy.

This is compared with 115 volunteers back in 2013.

The North West Blood Biker volunteers transport life-saving items for the Trust at evenings and weekends.

Earlier this month the blood bikers were voted winners of the UHMBT 2017 winter Star of the Quarter. Steve Dunstan, North West volunteer blood biker said: “We all joined the volunteer blood bikes to give something back to the unique institution that is the NHS. Our reasons for joining may vary but not oneof us joined for recognition or reward.”

Barry Rigg, Community Engagement Manager said: “Volunteers play an essential role in the way we provide care.

“ They are har-working and dedicated to supporting our staff, patients and visitors to get the best possible experience when in one of our hospitals. The most amazing part is that they give up their own time to carry out their roles.”