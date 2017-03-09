Health boundary changes prevent duplication

A new NHS Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group and a newly configured NHS North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning G roup will be formed after NHS England approved a change to organisational boundaries.

Morecambe Bay CCG will cover the localities of North Lancashire together with South Lakes and Furness in South Cumbria.

North Cumbria CCG will cover the localities of Allerdale, Carlisle, Copeland and Eden.

The changes build on much of the work undertaken by the NHS across Morecambe Bay as part of the “Better Care Together” strategy.

Andrew Bennett, Chief Officer Lancashire North CCG, said: “We have worked very closely with our colleagues in Cumbria in recent years and believe these changes make sense for the communities we serve in North Cumbria and Morecambe Bay.”

Jane Higgs, locality director NHS England (Lancashire) said: “Changing CCG and NHS England boundaries and planning footprint will benefit local organisations by reducing duplication and making it easier to plan services.”