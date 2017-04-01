GP retires from city surgery

A GP has said farewell to his Lancaster surgery as he retires after working there for more than 17 years.

Dr Peter Nightingale has left Rosebank surgery in Lancaster after retiring.

Dr Nightingale graduated from St Mary’s, London, with MB BS in 1982.

Throughout his career, he had a special interest in diabetes and also worked in palliative care in the local hospice.

His GP training was all done in the Lancaster area, with six months spent at Ash Trees in Morecambe and another at Morecambe Health Centre.

After completing his GP training, Dr Nightingale worked in rural Zambia as a general duties doctor for two years. On his return to Lancashire, he worked as a GP in Bentham for 10 years before moving to Rosebank Medical Practice as a partner 17 years ago.

He was the local course organiser for GP training, guiding junior doctors through their trainee year.

He then discovered his passion for hospice and end of life care.

Over the past few years, his expertise in this area has been recognised nationally.

In 2013, he had his first national role working for the RCGP(Royal College of General Practitioners, the professional membership body for family doctors in the UK and overseas - where he received the North West long service award in 2015) and Marie Curie.

He is now the UK GP Advisor in End of Life Care for Macmillan will continue to do so after his retirement.

Over the past two years, Dr Nightingale has been a key player in leading the merger of the Rosebank, King Street, Dalton Square and Owen Road Practices to form Lancaster Medical Practice.

Retirement from General Practice will give him more time for his diverse hobbies which include golf, Burnley Football Club, humming along in the hospice choir, fell walking, and travelling in his motor home.

DrNightingale is married with two children.He is running the Great Manchester run in May for Macmillan.

You can help him raise money by sponsoring to his direct fundraising page at https://t.co/DQWgboDV0a.