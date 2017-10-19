Get your flu jab to help you stay well this winter

The Bay Health and Care Partners are reminding people in at-risk groups to get their flujab to help them stay well this winter.

Adults aged over 65, those with long-term health conditions such as severe asthma or heart disease, carers, pregnant women and children aged two to eight are amongst those being encouraged to get their flu jabs now.

Dr Andy Knox, Morecambe Bay CCG’s Executive Lead for Health and Wellbeing said: “Flu is a nasty virus, which spreads easily through the population when people sneeze and cough. For most people, it is an extremely unpleasant illness, with hightemperatures, muscle aches and feeling generally unwell.

However, for people who are at risk, with long term conditions, or for those who are elderly or very young, it can be life-threatening.

“If you are eligible for the free flu vaccination on the NHS, then PLEASE make sure you have it this year; it’s available from your GP or local pharmacy. Protect yourself from flu.Don’t leave it to chance.”

Although it’s not possible to know which strains of flu will circulate each winter, the flu vaccination is the best protection against an unpredictable virus, which can cause severe illness and deaths amongst vulnerable groups.

If you experience flu-like symptoms this winter but are not at risk of further complications, there is usually no need to see a doctor – you can manage the symptoms at home.

You should consider seeing your GP if you’re at a higher risk of becoming more seriously ill.

This includes people who: are 65 or over; are pregnant; have a lung, heart, kidney, liver or neurological disease; have a weakened immune system or have diabetes.

Visit nhs.uk/staywell.