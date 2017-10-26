Foot check-ups are essential

Many people with diabetes may be unaware of the importance of looking after their feet.

People with diabetes should have their feet checked at least annually and should be taught how to look after their feet themselves, says the Independent Diabetes Trust.

Around 130 diabetes-related amputations take place every week in this country alone, mainly as a result of foot ulcers and around 80% of these are avoidable with proper foot care.

The Diabetes Trust wants to try to reduce the risks of foot damage and amputations in people with diabetes, so they have produced a booklet called ‘Diabetes – Looking After Your Feet’.

This is designed to help people to look after their feet, to know what to look for and when to seek treatment to keep their feet healthy and avoid foot ulcers.

If foot ulcers are left untreated they can eventually lead to amputation, which drastically changes a person’s quality of life. You can obtain a free copy of ‘Diabetes – Looking After Your Feet’ by calling 01604 622837, or e-mail: jenny@iddtinternational.org