The Better Care Together (BCT) Careers team has won the “Outstanding Contribution to

Widening Participation” Award at Health Education England’s (HEE) 2017 National Widening

Participation Awards.

The BCT Careers Team of Ruth Keeler and Vicky Lumley have engaged with more than

20,000 people, to encourage them to seek careers in the health and care services in the area.