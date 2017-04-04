Biggest family expecting again

Britain’s biggest family from Morecambe are expecting another new addition in September.

The Radford family already have 18 kids but on their Facebook page they have announced they are expecting their 20th child. Noel and Sue Radford consider themselves the parents of 19 children, having sadly lost their son, Alfie, in July 2014, 23 weeks into the pregnancy.

Noel and Sue and their children last featured on television in December 2016 on Channel 4’s 19 Kids and Counting.

They travelled to Queensland, Australia, to meet Ray and Jenny Bonell and their 16 offspring.

Noel and Sue, who rose to fame on Channel 4 documentary 16 Kids and Counting in 2013, brought home their newest family member – Phoebe Willow – in July 2016.

Phoebe joins siblings Chris, Sophie, Chloe, Jack, Daniel, Luke, Millie, Katie,, James, Ellie, Aimee, Josh, Max, Tillie, Oscar, Casper and Hallie in the Radford household.

Last year after their daughter Phoebe was born, Noel and Sue said they wouldn’t rule out rounding their family up to 20 but weren’t planning on having any more children.

The couple say the original plan was to have three children, but they loved the experience so much that they simply kept going.

The Radfords have set up their own website at www.theradfordfamily.co.uk offering parents advice on pregnancy and birth and meal ideas.

The y have their own Instagram account #radfordfamily which features pictures and updates on what the family are doing.

They also run a successful family-owned bakery and pie business and do not claim benefits. The family live in a large £240,000 Victorian house, a former care home in Morecambe.