Harley’s hat-trick of wins at Mallory Park extends his championship lead

Harley Rushton extended his lead in the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club Championsip, winning three races at Mallory Park in Leicestershire.

Saturday brought with it typical British weather with heavy showers leaving under water conditions for some of the races.

Harley managed to win on his 350 Honda in damp conditions and secure a fifth place in the 500 club race.

The feature race of the weekend, the Charlie Sanby Trophy race, was held in under water conditions and Harley fought through the 12 laps to secure sixth overall against much more powerful bikes.

Sunday brought with it sunshine and clear blue skies, excellent conditions for racing.

Harley secured two wins in the day aboard his 350 Honda to grab a good points haul across the weekend and extend his 350 twins championship lead.

In the 500cc races Harley secured two third place finishes while running at the front at the pace of the leaders.

Harley said: “We achieved what we set out to this weekend, winning all the 350 races and extending the championship lead. The Honda ran faultlessly and I would like to thank Ted Woof and Craven classic racing.”