Harley extends championship lead at Donington

Harley Rushton stretched his lead in the Classic Racing Motorcycle Clubs Championship to 350 points at the weekend with three wins at the Classic Festival of Motorcycling at Donington.

Qualifying on Friday saw Harley take pole position aboard his 350 Honda twin and he followed this up with third place in qualifying aboard his 500 Manx Norton.

Harley also qualified in fourth place for the 500 ACU race and eighth in the Wheatcroft King of Classics open race. He started off the weekend with a win in the first 350 twins race aboard his Craven Honda, and in the second 350 race Harley was held up in torrential wet conditions, eventually finishing fifth.

On Sunday Harley took two further class victories and an outright win in the final race after a great race-long battle at the front, getting within 0.1 seconds of the lap record.

On the 500 Craven Manx Norton Harley finished fourth in race one, followed by a seventh place in the wet tricky conditions on Saturday.

Sunday morning’s first race saw Harley suffer a mechanical problem while running in fourth place, meaning he couldn’t finish the race, but he recovered to finish fifth in the last race of the day while battling against Mike Cooper.

In the ACU race Harley got away with the race leaders, but he was not able to keep this pace up at the front and had to settle for a 4th place finish.

This was followed by a strong showing in the Wheatcroft Trophy race where Harley finished as he qualified in eighth place.

This was a great result, finishing in front of more powerful bikes than his Manx Norton 500.