Halton dad conquers Ironman for mum

A Halton dad-of-two has completed an extreme challenge in memory of his mum – smashing his £500 charity target.

Just months after Craig Peart’s mum Pauline died, he found a magazine cutting she had given him about Ironman, telling him he should give it a go.

He never did, but within minutes of unearthing the cutting he was signed up to Ironman UK– a continuous 2.4-mile swim, a 112-bike ride, finishing with a 26.2-mile run to raise money in memory of his mum.

Craig is a member of City of Lancaster Triathlon (COLT) and has done some events over the past couple of years but nothing as gruelling as what he faced in Bolton in July.

“I was tidying out a drawer when I came across an article mum had cut out of a magazine about a lady who was not at all sporty but who went on to take part in Ironman UK at 41 and sent to me in one of her many lovely, thoughtful cards,” said Craig, 36.

“I read it and within minutes I was online and clicking the enter button, with a tear in my eye.

“I hate running, so running a marathon after swimming and cycling was not something I’d contemplate. But then again that’s the challenge. I wanted to do something that was going to push me out of my comfort zone and be one of the toughest things I’ve ever done.

“It’s been a year now and every single day I wake up thinking about her - she was not just my mum but my best friend.

“I wanted to feel some small part of the pain my seriously brave and dignified mum had to endure over the last four years.”

Craig decided to raise funds for Marie Curie, who helped his mum until she lost her battle with cancer.

“Mum was known for always looking her best and keeping her lipstick perfect,” said Craig.

“The nurses took this on board straightaway even on the toughest of days. This was so important to her and us.”

While Craig put efforts into training for the gruelling challenge, his daughter Emily, eight, was busy ramping up her dad’s fundraising effort.

The pupil of to Halton St Wilfrids raised £500 by baking and selling cakes to the community. On the day of IronMan UK in Bolton Craig managed to finish the race in 12 hours and 16 minutes. Craig has raised £4,500 and is accepting donations at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ironmanformum.