Greenwood and Daniels claim Bay Trophy at annual golf festival

Despite heavy rain and the occasional storm, the 16th annual Morecambe Golf Festival was a great success, with competitors travelling from all over the UK to take part in the week long event.

Golfers played over the three local courses at Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham and there was some remarkably good scoring in some extremely difficult conditions.

In the end it was golfing pals Chris Greenwood and Stuart Daniels from Alder Root Golf Club who ended up the winners of the coveted Bay Trophy.

And after picking up the trophy, presented by Morecambe Golf Club captain, Jim Heap, the pair quickly confirmed that they would be competing next year.

“It is a great festival and we have enjoyed not only the courses but also the fine local hospitality”, said Chris.

Organiser Tony Wilkinson added his praise to the three clubs for the ‘wonderful’ way they had coped with the conditions and provided the opportunities for the visitors.

“We really do owe the clubs a debt of gratitude because without their co-operation we would not have been able to complete the whole event.

“We are really pleased with the success and we have had some tremendous feedback from those golfers who took part.

“This is reflected in the numbers who have already signed up for next year.”