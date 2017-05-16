Great-gran Mary marks 100th birthday

A great-grandmother was close to tears as her family and friends gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Mary Aspden, a resident at Hillcroft House in Galgate, was overwhelmed with how many people showed up to mark the special occasion on Wednesday May 10.

Mary Aspden.

Celebrations began when Mrs Aspden was greeted with a sing-song of Happy Birthday as her daughter escorted her into the lounge at Hillcroft House.

Much to her surprise she was greeted by a crowd of people, all determined to make a fuss out of her on her 100th birthday.

She proudly opened her birthday card from the Queen and enjoyed a slice of cake along with everyone else who attended.

Mrs Aspden has been a resident at Hillcroft House for 10 months.

As well as being a mother-of-four, she is also a grandmother of eight and a great-grandmother of six.

Described by her daughter, Anne, as a very family-orientated woman, Mrs Aspden is known for her sense of humour and loves “a good gossip”.

Audrey Warriner, the matron at Hillcroft House, said: “Mary has been a pleasure to have here and all the staff dote on her.

“She will always have a giggle with you and greet you with a kiss on the cheek.”