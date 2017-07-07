Golfers take part in annual John Glover Trophy

Local knowledge paid off for Morecambe Golf Club members at the second annual John Glover Trophy event held at the club last week.

Simon Penny, Ronnie Morrow, David Dale, Joe Corris, and Sean McNamara were all among the prize winners at the end of the event which attracted golfers from all over the UK.

The open is held in honour of the late John Glover, a long time Morecambe member who went onto hold high office within the golfing establishment.

The four age group results: 55-59: best gross, John Wheststone (Ulverston); best net, Simon Penny; 2nd best net, James Shirley (Ashton-in-Makerfield).

60-64: Best gross, Paul Bennett (West Derby); Best net, Bill Fletcher (Hillside); 2nd best net, Ronnie Morrow. 65-69: Best gross, Ian Mckenzie (Lancaster); best net, Richard Farr (Pleasington); 2nd best net, Joe Corris. 70+ Best gross, Leslie Corner (Brookdale); best net, Sean McNamara; 2nd best net, David Dale.

Overall: Best gross and winner of the John Glover Trophy: Ian Lumb; Best net, Brian Gibbs of Silverdale Golf Club.