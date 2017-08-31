Golf: Pair battle way through to national finals in Chepstow

Golfing partners Lynne Perry and Ashleigh Wood have starred in one of the sport’s top and most prestigious events.

The pair, both members of Morecambe Golf Club, have earned a place in the national finals of the Daily Mail Foursomes Championship.

They have done so by battling through seven knock out rounds against the likes of Grange, Silverdale, Lansil, St Annes Old Links, Dumfries and Galloway, Whitehaven, and including one notable victory over the pairing from Heswell Golf Club, the current Cheshire champions. The finals will be played at the Marriott St Pierre Hotel and Country Club, Chepstow in October.

Morecambe Golf Club’s Ladies’ Captain Jacqui Dixon said: “It is a wonderful achievement just to reach the final stages and now we hope Lynne and Ashleigh can go all the way.

“They have brought great credit on our club.”