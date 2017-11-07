Golden triumph for Morecambe in competition

Morecambe is absolutely blooming wonderful and it’s official!

We won the gold award for Best Small Coastal Resort for the first time ever at the North West in Bloom flowers and gardens competition.

Our town was rated top of the charts for the improvements made this year including bringing back weed spraying, tidying up roundabouts on Lord Street and Marine Road Central, and new planters on Victoria Street.

Businesses on the promenade were also supplied with hanging baskets, free of charge, thanks to money from Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) and Morecambe Town Council.

David Croxall, clerk to Morecambe Town Council, Betty Atack, amateur gardener winner in Morecambe in Bloom 2017, and Mal Neill from the Berkeley Hotel, overall business category winner in Morecambe in Bloom, attended the ceremony in Southport on Friday.

For many years Morecambe has been awarded Silver Gilt.

A Morecambe Town Council spokesman said: “Earlier this year, both Morecambe Town Council and Lancaster City Council met to discuss how the two organisations could work together with the community to improve Morecambe’s appearance.

“Feedback from previous years North West in Bloom judging sheets were taken into account. Both organisations increased efforts through the spring and summer to make Morecambe really bloom.”

In addition to Morecambe’s entry, both the Berkeley Hotel and Morecambe Hotel scooped gold awards in the Small Accommodation category.

The town council thanked the Morecambe Bloomers, councillors and officers from Lancaster City Council and Morecambe Town Council, Morecambe BID, Martin Cordingley for his film production and helping to promote the competition, Bill Blackledge, Michael Moorhouse and Sarah Byrne for helping to judge the local competition.

The town council also thanked all residents, businesses, schools and community groups who took part in Morecambe in Bloom 2017, together with Morecambe In Bloom sponsors Bucket & Spade Marketing, Central Printing Co, Morecambe & District Chamber of Trade, Wright & Lord Solicitors, The Headway Hotel, JWK Solicitors, Diane & Mike Whalley, Ratcliffe & Bibby Solicitors, Asa Johnson, Lancaster City Council, Carol Edmunds, Morecambe BID and Morrison’s.