Going green for our special pooches

A Heysham woman has led a fundraising campaign for a dog charity which makes a difference to her life.

Lynn Matthews has dystonia and epilepsy and relies on her assistance dog Christa from charity, Dogs For Good.

Lynn was diagnosed with the conditions after an accident at work more than 30 years ago.

Her six-year-old pooch not only helps her undress but also retrieves things from the floor around her house and can even pick up a five-pence piece.

The 54-year-old and others went ‘green’ (the charity’s colour) and took part in a collection at Morecambe store, Pets at Home, raising £291 for the charity’s awareness month ‘Dogtober.’

Lynn and her sister Brenda have also set up a support group for Dogs For Good for the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

Dogs for Good is a charity, creating partnerships between people living with disability and specially trained assistance dogs.

Call 01295 252600 to find out more about the group and charity or visit www.dogsforgood.org.