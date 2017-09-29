Giltrap, Cowboys and Prodigy medleys all at Lancaster Music Festival 2017

A London based brass band that covers The Prodigy, Nirvana, Kings of Leon and Toto will headline this year’s Lancaster Music Festival.

With the city wide festival now just two weeks away, I’ve taken a brief look at the events you’ll need tickets for over the weekend of October 13-15.

And Sunday night’s Lancaster Castle performance from The Hackney Colliery Band will certainly be a hot one.

Prior to that, Friday night at the castle - the festival’s main stage - sees Lancaster four piece Lowes bring their huge sound to the stage with support from Molly Warburton and band.

I saw Lowes at their launch event at The Glow Rooms earlier this year and there’s certainly something special going on here.

Read my review HERE

Lowes headline Lancaster Castle on the Friday night

Later in October, the band will be heading over to Norway to record in the infamous Ocean Sounds Recording Studio.

Entry is £5 on the gate.

On Saturday night, you’ll have the chance to see the county’s brightest jazz performers, when Lancashire Youth Jazz Orchestra headline the stage, with support from ULMS Big Band. Entry is £7.

The Lumberjack Cowboy Heartbreak Trucking Company also make a welcome return to the city, starting with a gig at The Yorkshire House on Saturday afternoon from 2pm with support from Bentham band Dohnut.

The Soap Girls

Read my review of Dohnut’s latest album HERE

The two bands then play later on in the same venue from 9pm. Entry for each gig is £7.

The Lumberjacks will also play The Gregson Centre on Sunday night, with support from Hiroshima Twinkie, from 7.30pm, entry is £5.

They disbanded in the UK a couple of years ago, but frontman and songwriter Jimi has kept the music alive with new musicians following a move to Warsaw, Poland.

They said on their Facebook page: “We are very excited about playing in Lancaster again. I asked my ma if it was a good idea and she said ‘Jimbob when you use the word ‘if’ you have just not thought about something enough, think and make a choice’, I said: ‘I want to play my guitar and heel(trump spelling) the world’ she just smiled and carried on with her work.”

This is a chance to see the band like you’ve never seen them before.

Read more about the band HERE

Also on Saturday night, Lancaster’s Nino’s Blue Saloon, Mr Ben and guests will host a session at the upper priory hall off Castle Hill.

Last year it was The Lovely Eggs that commandeered the oft-overlooked venue.

Entry is £6 from 8pm.

Those up early on Saturday morning can attend a workshop with guitarist and composer Gordon Giltrap from 11am at The Storey. Entry is £7.

Later on at the same venue, Giltrap and Eric Sandiford will showcase Grimshaw Guitars in The Storey lecture theatre, entry is £3.

On Sunday night, the folk legend will perform with guest Carrie Martin in the Storey auditorium, from 6pm. Entry is £15.

Also back by popular demand, Cape Town’s Soap Girls will leave little to the imagination with two shows at The Yorkshire House on Sunday.

The French born sisters play from 2pm and 9pm at The Yorkshire House, entry to each gig is £7.

Lancaster Castle will be ticketed from 3pm on Sunday afternoon - entry £10.

Known for their full on brass and big beat covers and medleys of acts like The Prodigy, Nirvana –and Toto – Hackney Colliery Band will headline the Sunday night at the castle.

Support comes from Brass Gumbo, Sold To The Sky, Analog Bombs, and Fiesta Bombarda. Entry is £10.

Add to all this hundreds of shows in pubs, squares, restaurants, cafes, barges and buses across the city, and you’ve got the makings of an epic weekend.

Camping is also available at Lancaster Cricket Club.

For all tickets and further information, visit http://www.lancastermusicfestival.com.

More on the music festival next week.