Get tweeting to mark International Women’s Day

Lancaster is full of amazing and influential women – and a new campaign to celebrate them is planned for this year’s International Women’s Day.

On March 8 – International Women’s Day – people are invited to tweet photos and/or text about women associated with Lancaster who have inspired them, using the hashtag #weareLancasterwomen.

Photo by Darren Andrews.

The Twitter event will highlight the range of strengths and achievements of women across the Lancaster area, including in businesses, schools, public services, universities and homes.

Cherry Canovan, equality, diversity and inclusion adviser at Lancaster University, who is co-ordinating the event from her @LancasterEqual Twitter account, said: “I have been inspired in my life and career by some incredible women from our district, and on International Women’s Day I will be tweeting about them to say thank you.

“I really hope that people from across the district will join in with the #weareLancasterwomen event, so that we can show the world what an awesome community of women we have here.”

Vicky Lofthouse, CEO of Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce, said: “As a Chamber we have a long history of celebrating the achievements of women in business, and the many successful female leaders in the North Lancashire area.

“We are delighted to support this event, and will be encouraging our members to take the opportunity to highlight the many achievements of women across the district.”

People who want to get involved but don’t have Twitter can email details of their inspirational woman to Cherry at c.canovan@lancaster.ac.uk and she will tweet about them on the day.