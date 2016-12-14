Get into festive spirit at Lancaster Castle markets

There is fun for all the family at Lancaster Castle this weekend, with a festive fair that offers something for everyone.

From 10.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 December, a colourful Christmas market will take over the castle courtyard, supported by a programme of musical entertainment and family fun.

In a first for Lancashire, Odin Events will be unveiling their new Giant Bauble in the Chapel Courtyard, giving visitors the chance of appearing in the best Christmas picture ever. And back by popular demand, is the rustic Santa’s Grotto taking place in the Well Tower workshop.

More than 30 stall-holders will be plying their wares, including local crafters and traders showing handmade jewellery, artisan cheeses, chutneys and relishes, books, toys, rare wines, aromatic candles and natural beauty products. There will also be a broad array of food and mulled wine and ciders on offer.

Music will be playing at regular intervals and will include sets by bell-ringers, carol-singers, brass bands, ukelele ensembles, school choirs, jazz pianists and carnival bands.

There is no entry charge and all entertainment in the courtyard is free.

The Giant Bauble photograph is £10 for two and £15 for a group of four, tickets for the grotto cost £7 per child with accompanying adults admitted free.