Three trolley loads of presents for needy children were given out by Santa on his sleigh.

Customers in Tesco Carnforth donated the presents, along with Natwest bank.

Carnforth Rotary and Homestart distributed the presents during 13 evening Santa Sleigh runs. Pictured are Carnforth Rotary team, James Loxam, manager at Tesco (left) with representatives from HomeStart, Carnforth Rotary President John Blowes and Santa.