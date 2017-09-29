Garstang stroke sufferer's great charity effort

A hospital worker from Garstang, who suffered a stroke just a year ago, has raised £1,400 after completing a 200 mile recumbent trike ride in Holland.

Phil Woodford, the associate director of corporate affairs at University Hospital, Morecambe put the pedal to the metal to raise money for the stroke rehab ward at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Phil completed three months of rehabilitation on Ward 23 after his stroke, aged just 45. As well as the gruelling cycle he took part in the superhero triathlon series for

people with a disability in Windsor in August.

Phil said: “I remain devastated that I had a stroke at the age of 45.

“It changes not just the survivor’s life overnight but also their families.

“I had two strokes over one weekend and doctors think they were probably the side effect of prescribed medication for arthritis.

“As a result, I’ve been left with a very weak left side of my body and some mental health challenges, such as depression and some elements of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I had the second stroke in the Royal Preston Hospital and the quick thinking of a nurse called Beth saved my life.

“However, the rehabilitation at the RLI also helped me to stay alive.

“The care was incredible, and I wanted to give something back, hence I did the fundraising as my own way of saying thank you.”