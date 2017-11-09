Garstang boss hoping to avoid complacency and targets place in semi-finals of Lancashire Shield

Garstang manager Lee Baker wants no complacency from his players when they aim to reach the last four of the Lancashire Shield on Saturday.

The Riversiders host Prestwich Heys Reserves (1.30pm), aiming to continue their recent exploits in front of goal.

The last three games have seen Baker’s players score 19 goals; five aginst Millom, six against Southport Hesketh and an 8-3 win at Coppull United last Saturday.

Heys reached the last eight of the Shield with victory over Rochdale Sacred Heart.

“Again, we don’t know an awful lot about them,” Baker admitted.

“With them being a reserve team, it’s difficult to know which players play regularly for them or whether they might have any first-team players playing because they’re on the way back from injury or they need game time.

“I know they beat Rochdale in the last round; I know a lot more about Rochdale so, in a way, I’d have preferred it if we were playing them instead.

“What we will have to do is go out and do the basics correctly; if we do that then I don’t think we should have too many questions to answer at the end of the game.”

One question Baker does have to address is just how many changes he will make for Saturday.

Despite having a half-a-dozen players missing at the weekend, they were far too strong for Coppull with five of their eight goals coming before half-time.

Youth team keeper Tom Swallow made his debut with regular starter Dan Curwen one of those unavailable.

However, Curwen is expected to return to Baker’s starting line-up on Saturday.

“Tom did well and should be proud of his performance because it’s a learning curve for him,” Baker said.

“We conceded three goals but he didn’t let himself down; it was up to us to protect him.

“We were disappointed but, in the league, we have scored 14 goals in two games which helps the goal difference no end.”