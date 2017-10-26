Garstang 5-2 Millom

Garstang made it through to the fourth round of the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield on Saturday after a 5-2 win over Millom.

Garstang played into the strong wind in the first half and Millom took the lead inside five minutes – a ball played over the top saw Waters get ahead of Fawcett and he made it 1-0 with an exquisite chip from the edge of the box.

Garstang responded well, Tom Entwistle, Ric Coar and Hothersall all going close but on 34 minutes Carl Waters, who was causing problems every time he got the ball, worked his way into the box and set up Theo Wilson for a simple tap to put the visitors 2-0 up.

Three minutes later came a pivotal moment when Waters found himself one on one with Garstang keeper Curwen and the chance to put the game to bed but the stopper flung himself to his left and pulled off an outstanding save.

This let off provoked The Riversiders into action and on the stroke of half time they pulled a goal back when Entwistle played in Dodd down the left and his cross was turned in from close range by Jonny Hothersall. In the second half Garstang piled on the pressure and equalised seven minutes in when an Entwistle corner went straight in with a bit of wind assistance.

It seemed as though Millom may have weathered the storm but in the 77th minute Dodd was pulled down in the box and Entwistle stepped up to make it 3-2 from the spot.

Two minutes later Alan Coar hammered a low shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards and Ric Coar got his head to a pinpoint cross from Sailor and diverted the ball into the top corner to make it 5-2.