Garstang 5-0 Thornton Cleveleys

Garstang returned to action in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division with a thumping 5-0 win over Thornton Cleveleys at The Riverside on Saturday, taking their unbeaten run to nine games.

The home side took the lead in the f irst half through Rick Coar when Tom Entwisle won the ball back on the half way line and played an excellent 40 yard pass into his path.

The Garstang striker finished superbly with a delicate chip from just inside the Thornton box to make it 1-0.

Garstang doubled their lead when Fawcett hit a superb long diagonal ball into Rick Coar’s path down the left wing.

With Coar not having to break stride, he crossed and found brother Alan who had eluded his marker to head home from 10 yards.

Rick Coar made it 3-0 when he went past four players before firing the ball into the back of the net, and an Entwisle freekick was missed by both the Thornton defence and goalkeeper just before half time as the hosts went into the break 4-0 ahead.

Jake Salisbury made it five late on, tucking the ball home after his initial shot was blocked, as Garstang’s unbeaten streak continued.

*Slyne-with-Hest won 5-0 away at Whitehaven on Saturday.

Josh Draycott scored in the 34th minute, with Reece Pears, Aaron Taylor, William Fraser-Gray and Mattie Bell added to the scoreline in the second half to earn Slyne all three points.