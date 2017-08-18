Funeral announced for Lancaster’s Leon

The family of a 12-year-old boy who died earlier this month have announced their son’s funeral arrangements.

A statement from the family said:

“Leon’s funeral is to be held at the Priory at 1pm on Thursday August 24 followed by a burial at Scotforth cemetery at 2.30pm.

“Leon’s favourite colours were navy and orange so people are invited to wear those colours for the funeral.

“Any donations made are to be given by the family to the Marsh Community Centre, who have been a great source of support not only to the family but also the wider community affected by Leon’s death.”

Leon Hoyle, from Lancaster, died on Monday (August 7) after falling through a roof at a disused factory on Lune Industrial Estate.

A candle-lit vigil was held in memory of the Central Lancaster High School pupil at Marsh Community Centre last week.

A disco was also held at the centre to raise funds for Leon’s appeal.

The GoFundMe appeal, set up by Marsh Community Centre, has raised more than £3,300.

The funds will help cover the costs of the funeral and will also go towards a memorial bench for Leon.