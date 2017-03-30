Funds give boost to Lancaster City star’s family

A memorial fund for former Lancaster City captain Neil Marshall has so far raised enough money to pay off a third of the family’s mortgage.

Former Dolly Blues captain Neil passed away at home last November at the age of just 31 after a battle with cancer.

Neil Marshall.

Family and friends set up a Neil Marshall Memorial Fund in a bid to support his wife Kim and children Max, five, and three-year-old Daisy in the coming years.

Events including a football legends evening have so far seen money pouring in – and this week the fundraising team paid the first instalment into the bank.

Mick Hoyle, one of the organisers of the fund, said: “We want to thank everyone for their fantastic efforts so far.

“We have been able to reduce the remainder of the family mortgage by a third.

“Kim and the rest of Neil’s family also want to thanks everybody for their contributions over the last few months.”

The fundraising will be continuing throughout the year, with more events to be announced shortly.

Former Lancaster City manager Darren Peacock is planning to hold an event, and Morecambe FC have said they would like to arrange a tribute too. It is also hoped that a Lancaster City v Morecambe game can be arranged this year.

For more information on the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund or if you wish to hold an event, contact Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104. Anyone wishing to donate can make a bank transfer to account number 11798286 with sort code 40-27-02, using the reference Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.