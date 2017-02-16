Full steam ahead as Caton hostelry gets £100k makeover

A Lune Valley pub has been transformed thanks to a £100,000 refurbishment by two Lancaster businessmen.

Andrew Barker and Graham Cass took over the Station Hotel in Caton last autumn, and have spent the last month renovating it to transform it into a “food-led pub”.

The Station Hotel, Caton

It officially opened on Friday following a ‘soft launch’ to villagers the previous day.

“We have completely refurbished it,” said Andrew. “It was very much a tired old pub really. We have tried to restore a lot of the original features, and have stripped the walls back and put a new bar and fireplaces in and uncovered what we could.

“Previously it was just a local pub for drinking in, but we have done a full refurbishment of the ground floor with the aim of it being a country pub with fantastic food.

“There is a lot of competition in the Lune Valley so we want to be producing food to compete with that.

The Station Hotel, Caton circa 1890

“There is a big community here and we want it to be central to the village.

“We have created a nice environment with fantastic food and a great service. If people want to come in for a drink or just for a coffee by the fire, or if they want to have a meal, we can cater for everyone.

The Station has a railway theme running throughout, and has provided at least 12 new jobs for the local area.

It is also hoped bedrooms might be added upstairs at a later date.

“We are aiming to bring the connecting barn back into use for functions in the next few months too,” Andrew added.

The pub offers a wide range of beers, local cask ales and wine as well as a stonebaked pizza menu and traditional pub food menu.

All food is home-made and the team are trying to use locally sourced produce wherever possible, as well as local breweries such as Kirkby Lonsdale, Lancaster and Bowland.

The project by Andrew and Graham follows a similar refurbishment of the Bowerham Hotel in Lancaster last year.