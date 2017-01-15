Friends come together to run dance classes in Morecambe and Carnforth

Two long-term friends are stepping outside of their usual roles to run innovative dance classes across the district.

Georgina Moore, an accountant, and Sally O’Brien, who has worked with adults with learning disabilities for 23 years, have undertaken intensive dance teacher training and are now running classes in Carnforth and Morecambe.

Georgina’s class, Dance Fit, is a dance exercise class for adults of all abilities.

It runs at Carnforth High School Dance Studio on Wednesday evenings from 7pm to 8pm.

“There are loads of exercise classes out there, but so many are fitness-based, or have fixed choreography,” said Georgina.

“I don’t enjoy ‘fitness’ style classes as I miss the creativity that dance brings, so I can now bring this to my classes. “Dance Fit should particularly appeal to women who may have gone to dancing classes when they were younger.”

Sally, who lives in Crag Bank, runs Dance-ability, aimed at adults with learning disabilities.

She feels there is a real need for these classes in the community. Her class takes place at the Trimpell Club in Morecambe on Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Both classes cost £5 each per session (support workers/carers free for Dance-ability).

Georgina, who lives in Bolton-le-Sands, explained how the classes came about.

She said: “We both spotted gaps in the market for specialised dance classes in this area.

“When last year, a Keep Fit Association (KFA) teacher training course ran in the North West, we immediately signed up.

“Our families are growing up and we both felt it was our time to pursue our passion for dance further.”

The training the pair undertook was very thorough, taking 10 months part-time and included written exams in anatomy and physiology and in health and safety.

They have both achieved Level 3 KFA qualification to teach dance, movement and exercise to adults and can offer alternative movements within their classes.

“We have been friends for 18 years,” Georgina said.

“Our mutual love of dance has fuelled that friendship.

“We’ve both danced for many years, since our childhood.

To find out more about Dance Fit and Dance-Ability classes contact Georgina on 07732 038961 and Sally on 07507 065570.