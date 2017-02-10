Free pie and a pint info for Morecambe FC fans

Morecambe Football Club has released information for fans about its ‘free pie and pint’ offer at Saturday’s match with Cambridge United.

Manager Jim Bentley, in association with SkyBet, will be offering all fans a free pie and a pint.

This is to say thank you after Morecambe FC supporters clubbed together to give Jim £1,000 to cover a disciplinary fine imposed on him by the FA.

Jim was so touched by the kind gesture he wanted to return the favour.

The following information was released on the Morecambe FC website on Friday:

How do I get my voucher?

Everyone will be issued with a voucher upon entering the ground through the turnstiles. There will be staff issuing one voucher to each person. No vouchers are issued in advance. Season ticket holders will be issued their voucher at their usual point of entry

Where and when can I spend my voucher?

Vouchers can be redeemed on any of the food counters inside the ground. They can also be used after full time in the Globe Bar or the Wright & Lord Suite.

What can I get with my voucher?

The voucher will consist of two parts; one part for a food item and one part for a drink item. You can exchange your food voucher for either a pie or a hotdog. You can exchange your drink voucher for a bottle of bitter/lager/cider, any hot drink or any soft drink.

I am booked in Hospitality, what do I do?

Your main course pie has already been deducted from the price of your hospitality. Your drinks will be subtracted from your final bill.

That queue looks a bit long

It gets very busy from around 2.45pm so try to arrive earlier than usual and beat the queues!

I forgot to use my voucher!

Vouchers can only be redeemed on the day of the game, so don’t forget to use it! They can be used after full time, food and drink will still be available in both the Globe Bar and the Wright & Lord Suite

Will there be enough pies?

We will be cooking pies fresh throughout the day, so we will be constantly replenishing the stocks around the ground

I’m a Cambridge fan, do I get one?

The offer applies to all fans!

Will Jim and the lads get a free pie as well?

Perhaps, if they get all 3 points…

Morecambe FC v Cambridge United kicks off at 3pm on Saturday at the Globe Arena.