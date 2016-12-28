Foster children design festive cards with love

Three children in foster care won a county-wide competition for the best designed Christmas cards.

Children were encouraged to enter the competition by their foster carers and had to draw a picture on a winter or Christmas theme.

Harvey, aged seven.

The winning children are Harvey, aged seven, winner of the three to seven years category, Gavanna aged nine, winner of the eight to 11 years category and Kristyna, aged 14, winner of the 12 years and above category.

The winners will get a pack of their own cards to use themselves plus a small gift.

The entries were judged by Lancashire County Council Chief Executive Jo Turton and Leader Jennifer Mein, who will be sending the cards as the official LCC corporate Christmas card. Staff at the council will be able to use the designs as an e card.

County Councillor Mein said: “It was a tough task selecting the winners from the many brilliant entries and I was truly inspired to see how many talented artists we have in our midst.

Gavanna, aged nine.

“The quality of the children’s designs is testament to their character and resilience and to the love and support they receive from our excellent foster carers acro ss the county. I am proud to be sending out these cards in my capacity as Leader of the county council. “

Anyone interested in finding out more about fostering is encouraged to contact the county council’s friendly team on 0300 123 6723 or visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/fostering