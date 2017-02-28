Flights suspended at Manchester Airport due to snow

All flights were suspended at Manchester airport this morning due to heavy snow.

Several flights diverted and flights were held from leaving while ground crew worked to clear the area.

The runways have since reopened but travellers are now being warned to expect delays.

A spokesman for the airport said on their website: "The safety of all our passengers is of paramount importance, which is why due to the adverse weather flights are subject to delays. Passengers with individual queries should contact their airline directly."

The news comes after the Met Office issued a severe weather warning for ice and snow for the region.