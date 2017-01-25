Five injured on Lancaster bus

Five people have been injured on a Lancaster bus travelling through Skerton.

Police have confirmed five elderly people have been injured after a bus had to brake suddenly on Owen Road and Slyne Road, Lancaster.

The scene on Owen Road/ Slyne Road.

One witness said the bus had to brake suddenly to avoid several cars queuing to go into the nearby car wash.

North West Ambulance Service arrived at the scene with two ambulances at 12.52pm today (Wednesday January 25.)

Police arrived at 1.20pm after reports of a vehicle turning sharply into the car wash resulting in two cars and one bus breaking suddenly.

Ambulance and police are still at the scene treating passengers, some of whom were standing up at the time of the incident.

A man and wife have been hurt, the woman has broken her leg, another woman has broken her thigh bone and one mum has had a bad bang to her chest. All injured are pensioners.

More to come.