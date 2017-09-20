First orienteering event of Autumn series

Red Rose orienteers are holding the first of their Autumn series of events in Happy Mount Park, Morecambe on Saturday.

Orienteering is an exciting and challenging outdoor sport that exercises both mind and body.

The aim is to navigate between control points marked on an orienteering map; as a competitive sport, the challenge is to complete the course in the quickest time, choosing your own best route. The previous event in the park, held in April, attracted a huge number of participants, many of whom have attended subsequent events, and another large turnout is expected.

The event will run from 12-1.30pm and free coaching will be available. Costs are £5 per adult or small group. Full details are on the club’s website at www.sroc.org

For more information contact Martyn Roome at Development@sroc.org