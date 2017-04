Fire crews were called to a blaze at a building in Lancaster where squatters lived.

Crews were called to Aldcliffe Lodge on Aldcliffe Road in Lancaster at 8.22pm on March 31 after a 999 caller spoke of seeing fire within the building.

The caller also said squatters were known to inhabit the premises.

Two fire engines and crews from Lancaster went to the scene and put the fire out.

A man was taken to hospital for a precautionary check.