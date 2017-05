Fire crews were called to a fire in the garden of a house in Morecambe.

Two fire engines and crews from Morecambe and Lancaster responded to the 999 call at Brendjean Road at 11.43pm on May 11.

A wood store in the back garden of a house was on fire and firefighters used a hosereel jet to put the fire out.

There were no casualties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.