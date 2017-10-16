Fingers crossed for Heysham teacher’s top award success

A Heysham teacher will find out if she is a classroom hero at a glittering ceremony which will be broadcasted on BBC television.

Ceri Hamer, a deputy headteacher at Trumacar Primary School, will attend the prestigious UK grand finale of the Pearson Teaching Awards on Sunday.

The 44-year-old is in the running to be named ne of ‘Britain’s Classroom Heroes 2017’ and could win a one of 11 Gold Plato Awards.

Her nomination follows her acceptance of a Silver Teaching Award earlier this year for her ‘exceptional contribution to the teaching profession.’

The ceremony held at the East Wintergarden and will be hosted by BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty and Countryfile’s Sean Fletcher.

The awards are an annual event that celebrates the very best of the UK’s teaching profession.

“Teachers are the quiet heroes,” said Michael Morpurgo, children’s author and president of the Pearson’s Teaching Awards.

“By telling their stories, by highlighting their skill and dedication, we can do some justice to them and to the whole profession.

“Through the Teaching Awards, we hope to enhance the reputation and value of the teachers in our lives, their importance in our society, and thus help to encourage the most talented and committed young people to become teachers.”

Ceri was nominated for the accolade by pupils, parents and colleagues in the Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School community.

The ceremony will be broadcasted on BBC TWO at 6pm on October 29, as “Britain’s Classroom Heroes.”

Parents and students alike can recognise and thank the teachers who are making a difference by visiting

http://teachingawards.com/thank-a- teacher/ to thank a teacher.

Doing so means they will be in with a chance of winning at next year’s ceremony.