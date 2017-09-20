Fighters take part in charity boxing show

Carl Flynn Promotions held a charity show for Team Reece on Saturday night at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Reece Holt, 11, from Overton, is battling brain cancer.

Team Reece aims to raise awareness for children’s cancer and was set up by Reece’s mum, Rachel O’Neil.

First up was Lewis Mackie, who went the distance with Ethan Brierley, the pair couldn’t be separated on the scorecards and a draw was declared.

Next up was Jack Holmes, who stopped Andy Farrell in the second round, before Connor Ramsey beat Ed Sheron on points.

Ben Chardley stopped Ben Shaw in the next bout, and Jack Beaton claimed a unanimous point win over Scott Eaglestone.

Zach G Rider knocked out Ben Herop in the first round of their fight, Tom Woodburn won unanimously against Seb Preston, while Kane Hatfield drew with Toby Whalley.

The last fight of the night was between John Bee and Lewis taylor, Bee winning a very close decision in what was a brilliant fight.