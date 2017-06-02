Festival fun raises £5k for CancerCare in Morecambe mum Alanna’s memory

An annual festival held in memory of Morecambe woman Alanna Duffy has raised more than £5,000 for charity.

Organised by Alanna’s mum Stella and sister Katie, Alannafest 2017 was the biggest yet, bringing in £5,055 for CancerCare.

Children enjoying the bouncy castle at Alannafest. Photo by Mike Jackson.

More than 1,500 people attended the event on Sunday at Heysham Cricket Club, and the sun shone throughout as everyone enjoyed the stalls, children’s activities and live bands on offer.

Stella said: “It was absolutely brilliant, the bands were great and people were up and dancing throughout.

“It had started off cloudy in the morning but then later on it became so hot that lots of people got sunburnt.

“It was the biggest success yet for Alannafest; we are so pleased with how it went.”

Crowds enjoy this year's Alannafest. Photo by Mike Jackson.

Mum-of-two Alanna was just 26 when she passed away in 2008 after losing a two-year battle with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Her family now organises the annual fundraising Alannafest event in her memory.

Stella Duffy with her daughter Katie at Alannafest. Photo by Mike Jackson.

