Fans of Cilla Black can relive Fab Years in Lancaster show

Fans of the late Cilla Black – and the great pop hits of the 60s – can relive those Fab Years when a show dedicated to the Liverpool songbird/turned TV personality plays Lancaster next year.

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s is a fab live music show and the perfect pick-me-up after the long winter nights.

It comes to the Lancaster Grand on February 26.

A hugely entertaining stage show for families and pop music fans of all ages, it is a fabulous musical tribute to the songs of Cilla Black and the many artists and songwriters who changed the world of popular entertainment during the 1960s.

The show is fronted by the effervescent Liverpudlian singer/actress Victoria Jones who, along with the Shades Trio, will take audiences on a musical journey through Cilla’s life and some of the biggest chart hits of the era.

Classic hit songs such as Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Step Inside Love and many more will also celebrate the great songwriting partnerships of the time including Lennon/McCartney, Bacharach/David, Lamont/Dozier/Holland, and Greenaway/Coo.

Victoria Jones will take the audience down memory lane reliving some of the most popular aspects of Cilla’s stellar career such as Blind Date – which ran for a record breaking 18 years – and her own hit TV show.

She said: “Growing up in Liverpool, I knew Cilla Black as a TV presenter but then in my teens, I discovered her music and was amazed by her vocal range and her emotional depth.

“I find her ballads so beautiful and she portrays heartbreak in a truly moving way.

“Her passion has always inspired me – in fact I think I was born in the wrong decade!

“I’ve always adored 60s music as the songs of that era had such a raw sound which I love.

“Performing as Cilla gives me the opportunity to celebrate the fashion and sound of a generation of amazing women who were beginning to make a real difference in the music industry and across the world.

“When I travel around the country, being a red headed Scouser I always get compared to Cilla...or Sheridan Smith!

“I do feel a connection there, she, too ,was a bold girl from a working class background who just loved to perform.

“She could take on The Beatles, beat the big American stars with songs like Alfie, host her own TV show and made every ‘normal’ girl feel like big things were possible.”

Other North West dates include: Oswaldtwistle, Civic Arts Centre www.civicartscentre.co.uk and St Helens Theatre Royal www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.