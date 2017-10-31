Fancy seeing you here!

A law student from Morecambe bumped into trekkers walking along the Great Wall of China to raise money for Lancaster’s hospice.

Georgia Payne, 20, of Queens Drive, Morecambe, met Dianne Farrell and her sister Linda Eccles and some others from Morecambe on an eight -day trek to raise funds for St John’s Hospice.

Georgia is on an academic year overseas study course, studying Chinese language, history and culture at X’ian Jiaotong (Liverpool) University in Suzhou, a city about 130 miles inland from Shanghai.

She was on a break and travelled with a couple of other students more than five hours on a train from Suzhou to Beijing and then on from there to the Great Wall.

The path she was walking on was near the wall but quite remote…off the mass tourist trail.

Georgia said: “It was mad. Where we were walking wasn’t in the touristy part and we’d only seen about five other people that morning. Then a group of people who were obviously westerners approached so we were just looking and smiling… then I saw Dianne and Linda!

“None of us could believe it, our families have known each other for years and we see Dianne a lot living in Bare, just down the road from Dianne and Gerry’s office.That’s one we’ll all talk about for years, I’m sure.” Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/greatwallofchinafarrell to donate to the hospice.