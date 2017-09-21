Family’s joy after builder found for house renovation

A mum with Motor Neurone Disease will be able to stay at home with her family after a builder was found to make vital changes to the house.

Nayeli Cookson, from Lancaster. is struggling to use the stairlift to get to the bathroom upstairs and her mobility is declining and the family were struggling to find a builder to do the essential works.

But after receiving overwhelming support to help her continue to live with her husband, Guy and two sons, Oscar, nine and Mateo, six, after Kelly Louise Smith set up a fundraising page which has raised more than £20,000, towards the cost of the extension, BTB Joinery Building and Roofing have now come forward to do the project.

The £20,000 already raised will go towards building labour and materials for their home. But Kelly says the final cost of the project could be £36, 000.

Kelly said: “The family have found a builder called Brett Butler, of BTB Joinery, Building and Roofing, who has done work in the past with DIY SOS.

“He has also said he will project manage other tradespeople involved in the project.

“The extension to the ground floor will allow the home to be more wheelchair accessible and will include a wet room, a bedroom with a hospital bed, and a new kitchen and a family area.

“This means that they can stay together as a family and Nayeli can look after her boys.

Builder Brett Butler, of BTB Joinery, Building and Roofing said: “We have come up with something that will work for the whole family. We started the groundworks on Tuesday.

“The budget is very tight but I’m trying to get everybody donating materials where they can.The weather is up and down but its going to be a nice smooth build with little hassle for the family. We hope to complete the project in 10 weeks. It will make such a difference to the family’s life.”

Kelly said: I’d like to thank Sharon Jackson at Neuro drop in Centre, Dewlay cheese Garstang. Quay Change Jazz band, The Brown Cow pub Lancaster and all the local businesses who supplied raffle prizes and people who sold raffle tickets and donated wine for the events.

“I keep in touch with Guy and the family and they are really happy. Nayeli did a speech at the cheese and wine night and said ‘out of something terrible, something good has happened, everyone has come together, it has made such a big difference.’

Kelly said: “We are trying local tradesmen and businesses if they can help in any way, by donating a kitchen, flooring, tiles, mortar, sinks, taps, a dining table, paint or even lighting.” If you can help by donating materials call Kelly on 07412 396169.