Family attend Lancaster vigil in memory of son, Leon

The family of a 12-year-old boy who died after a roof fall attended a candle-lit vigil in his memory.

People gathered to pay their respects to Leon Hoyle from Lancaster who lost his life after falling through a roof on Lune Industrial Estate last Monday.

Leon Hoyle.

Marsh Community Centre, where Leon attended, organised the vigil which saw 200 people light candles in the one-minute silence and release 120 balloons on Friday.

“Everyone is traumatised by it and shocked,” said Rebecca Novell, manager at Marsh Community Centre.

“Leon’s mum, dad and little sister came along to the vigil and they were so grateful, it is heartbreaking.

“It is the least we can do, no one can do what we want to do which is bring him back home.

“His parents have said they were surprised with the amount of support,but it is not surprising because Leon was the perfect little lad, he made such an impact on everyone.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the Central Lancaster High School pupil.

The school said: “Leon was a very popular member of our school community, well liked amongst his fellow students.

“He had a great group of friends and was a lovely, happy, friendly member of his form group who always wanted to do well.

“He was sporty - played football and was a good runner too. Leon will be very sadly missed by staff and students alike.”

The school opened its doors for two days to offer support to pupils who have been affected by Leon’s death.

Marsh Community Centre set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs for the family.

The page, set up also for a memorial bench, has already raised more than £3,000. If you wish to donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/leons-legacy-fund.

The centre will also be holding a disco on Tuesday August 15 at 7.30pm which will be £1 entrance and all funds go to the fund.

Police investigating the incident have issued a warning to parents and youngsters of the potential dangers of exploring buildings. Witnesses should contact 101 quoting 1390 of August 7.