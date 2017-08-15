Families bereaved by Manchester Arena bombing to receive £250k each from fund

Families of each of the 22 victims who were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing are to receive £250,000 from the money raised by members of the public.

The bereaved families have already been able to claim £70,000 from the fund and the latest announcement means that they will now be eligible to receive a further £180,000 from the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, say trustees of the fund.

Representatives from Manchester City Council have said that The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund has currently raised £18m, with donations still coming in.

They say that this latest round of payments will mean an additional £4m will be distributed from the fund. Combined with earlier payments this will mean more than ￡9m will have been distributed, more than half of the current total.

The money has been described by charity bosses as "a gift from the people of Manchester and the rest of the world" and as such, they say there are no conditions to receiving the money. The Emergency Fund is said to have provided access to free financial counselling for the bereaved families.



The trustees are now to decide how and when to distribute the rest of the money, including making awards to those who have been seriously injured by

the attack.

Councillor Sue Murphy, chairman of the trustees of the fund, said: “The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and

solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.



“Thanks to this we have raised more than £18m and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs.



“We have therefore given a around third of the total to the bereaved families and £3.5m to those who were hospitalised after the attack. In

total this means we have allocated over half of the existing money already.



“We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds. This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to

assess the long-term impacts of the attack. We will issue an update as soon as we know more.”



Flat rate payments had already been given to families of the bereaved, those who were in hospital for more than seven days, and those who were

hospitalised overnight.

Saffie Roussos, 8, Georgina Callander, 18, Michelle Kiss, 45 and Jane Tweddle 51, who lived in Lancashire, all lost their lives in the terrorist atrocity on May 22, 2017.