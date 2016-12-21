Facebook falls in love with Heysham baby elf Jorgie

A baby dressed as an elf is taking social media by storm as her festive pictures go viral online.

Heysham mum Claire Thistlethwaite decided to bring some Christmas cheer to family and friends by getting her seven-month-old daughter Jorgie to pose as an elf.

Jorgie the Elf from Heysham.

The 32-year-old mum is posting a picture on Facebook of Jorgie in various mischievous scenarios every day in the run up to Christmas.

“It was just a bit of fun but it has took off, we have had people messaging asking for more,” said Claire.

“The inspiration was her hair, she has got a lot for her age.

“Jorgie has been brilliant, she loves it, she knows now when she sees us getting the red costume out that it is time to have a play.”

Claire decided to adapt the Elf on the Shelf game which is the latest social media craze taken from the children’s book, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition.

The game involves parents setting up a Buddy the Elf toy in mischievous positions whilst he keeps an eye on children for Santa in the run up to Christmas Eve.

Jorgie’s eldest sister Lucy has also joined in and helped her mum come up with 24 different poses.

On one of the pictures the 11-year-old is being held hostage by Jorgie.

“Jorgie loves every minute of it, she’s got a big smile on her face,” said Claire.

“My eldest daughter stands behind the camera pulling faces, she is besotted with her.”

Claire admits it is hard work but enjoys making the materials for the shots.

A kissing booth took 30 minutes to make using household items.

This year Claire, husband Luke and Lucy will celebrate Jorgie’s first Christmas together. The mum, who also runs her own design company, wanted to create the festive pictures for a family album.

“Jorgie may look back when she is 18 and hate us but it is for our family collection to treasure,” said Claire.

More pictures to come.