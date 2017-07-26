Extra week for Dukes’ park show

Have your say

The Dukes’ outdoor production of Treasure Island will sail on for an extra week, due to popular demand.

Thousands of people have already seen the walkabout show in Lancaster’s Williamson Park and it’s proving so popular that Treasure Island will now finally drop anchor on August 19.

Treasure Island has been running since July 4.

The production marks 30 years since The Dukes began promenading in the park and follows last year’s UK Theatre Award winning version of The Hobbit.

For this summer, Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel – Treasure Island – is given a new twist by the team behind last year’s sell-out production.

In this version of Treasure Island, the audience meet Jem Hawkins, a girl with a plan – to escape her troubles, travel the world and make a new life for herself.

To book tickets for Treasure Island, which is recommended for anyone aged 5 plus, ring The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.