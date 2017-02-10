Extra £6K for Morecambe festivals up for grabs

A pot of extra money is now up for grabs for organisers of Morecambe festivals and events.

Morecambe Town Council is inviting bids for an additional £6,000 they have put aside in their 2017/18 budget.

Bids must be for events in Morecambe taking place between April 1 2017 and March 31 2018.

This funding is available via a grant application process and application forms are available now.

The closing date for applications is Friday, March 3.

Applications may be submitted by email to clerk@morecambe.gov.uk .

The town council has already agreed funding for a programme of events in Morecambe in 2017 including Vintage-by-the-Sea, the kite festival and a steampunk festival.