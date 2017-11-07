Ex-Morecambe High pupil returns to Coronation Street

Not many people have getting thrown out of the Rovers Return on their CV.

But now actor Michael Dixon can claim just that after he appeared in Friday’s episode of Coronation Street.

Michael, from Bolton-le-Sands, had a bit-part as unscrupulous Niall, a love interest of regular character Gemma Winter.

When Niall was overheard boasting on the phone about his conquest, pub landlord Peter Barlow decided to take matters into his own hands and forcibly ejected the lothario.

This wasn’t the first time Michael has appeared in the long-running ITV soap.

In 2006 he had a stint as Chris Pitcher, a property developer who dated Maria Sutherland.

Former Morecambe High School pupil Michael, 34, also previously appeared in the films ‘Alexander’ and ‘The Tree of Life’ with Brad Pitt and Sean Penn, TV drama ‘Vincent’ with Ray Winstone and comedy film ‘Cashback’.

Michael is the son of entertainment impresario, the late Geoff Dixon Senior and former beauty queen Marcelline Dixon. His brother Geoff is a local musician known for his work at More Music and in the band Ice Factory.