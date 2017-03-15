Evan Stewart to join Vale of Lune coaching team

Vale of Lune have appointed Evan Stewart to their coaching team for next season.

Stewart arrives at Powderhouse Lane with an impressive CV and is currently Head of Games and Director of Rugby at Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

His rugby career began in Northern Ireland playing for Rainey Old Boys in Magherafelt, Londonderry, before moving to the mainland and Loughborough University where he captained the first XV.

He then played for Macclesfield, not only captaining the senior side but meeting up with the Vale’s Dan Baines.

Stewart left the Silkmen to join Fylde where he captained the first team for three seasons and arrives in Lancaster from the Woodlands.

His representative honours include English Students, English Counties and Lancashire’s County side.

He captained the Red Rose team that lifted the Bill Beaumont Trophy in 2015.

Director of Rugby, Paul Dorrington, said: “Evan is really keen to develop the club, the players and is a supporter of the community spirit that we try to uphold.”