Eric Morecambe statue designer to sculpt Victoria Wood bronze

The man who designed the Eric Morecambe statue will sculpt a lifesize bronze of comedian Victoria Wood.

Graham Ibbeson will devote his current work to the late actor who lived in Morecambe in the 70s and 80s.

Victoria Wood, best known for writing and starring in the hit TV sitcom Dinnerladies, passed away from cancer last April at the age of 62

The statue will be built in the award-winning star’s home town, erected in Library Gardens in Bury, Greater Manchester.

“I am honoured and delighted to be chosen as the sculptor to produce a bronze portrait of the much-loved comedian Victoria Wood,” said Mr Ibbeson.

“Her unique humour was a product of northern roots, unpretentious, accessible, and well observed.

“I will try to mirror all these qualities in my sculpture by trying to capture the warmth of her character and personality, and also reflecting the nation’s affection (and indeed mine) for her unique talent.”

This comes after Victoria’s brother, Chris Foote Wood, set up a crowdfunding appeal to raise £20,000 for a public tribute.

For a few years Victoria lived in Morecambe with her partner, later her husband, the magician Geoffrey Durham.

In the early part of her career, Victoria and Geoff rented the first-floor flat in Oxford Street, Morecambe overlooking the bus station, at £13 a week.

As things improved, they moved to a flat overlooking the sea, and then to their own home in Silverdale.

Victoria won a best actress Bafta in the TV film Housewife, 49’, and memorably played Eric Morecambe’s mother Sadie Bartholomew in Eric and Ernie.’

The public will be asked to vote on two designs for the statue.

One being of the comedian seated at a piano, showcasing her in her song, The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It), and the other of Victoria standing in an overcoat and beret as her character Kimberley’s Friend. The sculpture could be unveiled to the public next summer.