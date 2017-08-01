Weeds and rubbish on Morecambe and Lancaster streets

Weeds growing wildly on residential streets and back alleys filled with rubbish are making the district look unsightly and are hazardous, say residents.

Norman Woodhead, who lives in the West End of Morecambe, regularly walks his dog around the area and is disgusted by the amount of weeds on Balmoral Road. He also notices rubbish in the alleys.

Weeds are terribly overgrown in areas of Morecambe including Balmoral Road.

He said: “There is rubbish most days in the alleys in the West End. If people who leave it there were to put it in the wheelie bin then the seagulls would not be able to tear the bags open.”

The weeds problem is not just confined to Morecambe.

A resident of Gerrard Street, Lancaster, said: “Back Bishopdale Road which links the top of Gerrard Street and Denmark Street, is infested with weeds. Lancaster City Council told me they would only remove the weeds if they were a hazard. I think anyone seeing these would agree that they are hazardous in wet weather and as a pedestrian you would have to walk on the road in some areas to go round them. The pavements are badly cracked and damaged in some places too, I have slipped on the weeds in the wet. There is a buddleia bush growing out of the wall that is two and a half foot high. This cannot be deemed safe. “

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The whole district was treated in April/ May this year and a second round of treatment has already started, again to cover the whole district.

The weeds and buddleia at the top of Gerrard Street and Denmark Street, Lancaster.

“There are lots of different factors that can impact negatively on the effect of the spraying which is why we say that while spraying is expected to reduce and control the worst of the weed growth, it will not eliminate the problem entirely.

“The council is encouraging communities to take pride in their own areas and keep on top of those spots where weed spraying may not be effective. To borrow equipment or arrange a collection, email publicrealm@lancaster.gov.uk

“The thoroughfare between Gerrard Street and Bishopdale Road is an unadopted highway. The maintenance of unadopted highways is not the responsibility of the council. However, on this occasion upon investigating we decided that something did need doing to tidy up this well used thoroughfare.

“Rather than waste time trying to find out who is responsible we will be arranging a tidy up visit.”

The spokesman added about the rubbish in the alleyways in Morecambe’s West End: “The area is cleared regularly but unfortunately as fast as we can clear the rubbish it appears again.

“It is a problem we need members of the public to help solve; not only by disposing of their rubbish properly but also by reporting any evidence of the perpetrators to the council so we can take action against them.”